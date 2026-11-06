Devils Beat Blues 5-4 in Overtime as Jesper Bratt Scores Winner

Jesper Bratt scored 1:26 into overtime, and the New Jersey Devils beat the St. Louis Blues 5-4 on Thursday night at Prudential Center after the Blues erased a 4-1 deficit in the third period.

Anthony Mantha scored twice and added an assist for New Jersey. Bratt finished with a goal and an assist, and Jack Hughes had two assists.

Luke Hughes opened the scoring with a wrist shot at 7:34 of the first period, set up by Brett Pesce and Jack Hughes. Mantha made it 2-0 at 12:02 of the second before Robert Thomas got St. Louis on the board with a power-play goal at 16:04. The Devils answered with Jesper Boqvist at 18:00 and a Mantha backhand at 18:19 to go up 4-1 after two periods.

The Blues scored three times in the third. Mason McTavish scored at 11:46, Philip Broberg followed at 14:36, and Dalibor Dvorsky tied it 4-4 with a tip-in at 14:54, assisted by Connor McMichael.

In overtime, Bratt beat Jordan Binnington with a wrist shot off a feed from Dougie Hamilton.

New Jersey outshot St. Louis 36-32. Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves on 32 shots for the Devils, and Binnington stopped 31 of 36 for the Blues. St. Louis went 1 for 3 on the power play while New Jersey went 0 for 3. The Blues blocked 16 shots to the Devils' 8. The crowd was 16,514.

New Jersey improved to 11-5-0. St. Louis fell to 7-7-2.

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