Golden Knights Beat Red Wings 2-1 on Trevor Connelly’s Late Goal

Trevor Connelly scored at 18:18 of the third period, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 on Thursday night at Little Caesars Arena.

The teams went scoreless through two periods. Detroit broke through at 2:02 of the third when Anton Johansson scored his second goal on a snap shot, with assists from Carter Mazur and Sheldon Dries.

Vegas answered at 4:20. Braeden Bowman tied it with a snap shot for his fourth goal, set up by Tomas Hertl and Victor Olofsson.

Connelly won it late with his seventh goal, also on a snap shot. Jack Eichel picked up his 16th assist on the play, and Rasmus Andersson had the other.

Carter Hart made 25 saves on 26 shots for Vegas. Daniil Tarasov stopped 32 of 34 for Detroit as the Golden Knights outshot the Red Wings 34-26.

Neither power play scored. Vegas went 0 for 3 and Detroit 0 for 2. The Golden Knights won 55.6% of faceoffs, while the Red Wings blocked 15 shots to Vegas' 11 and led in hits, 15-14.

Vegas improved to 11-5-2. Detroit fell to 7-7-3.

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