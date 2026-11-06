Mississippi State Beats Northwestern State 82-44 as Josh Hubbard Scores 15

Josh Hubbard scored 15 points and the Mississippi State Bulldogs beat the Northwestern State Demons 82-44 on Thursday night at Humphrey Coliseum.

Mississippi State never trailed. The game had no lead changes and no ties, and the Bulldogs built a 49-27 halftime lead. They outscored Northwestern State 33-17 in the second half and closed the game with 11 straight points, pushing a 71-43 lead to 82-43. Their largest lead was 39.

Hubbard went 4-of-10 from the field, 3-of-6 from 3-point range and 4-of-4 at the free-throw line in 23 minutes. King Grace added 12 points off the bench on 5-of-8 shooting in 12 minutes. Kimani Hamilton had 10 points and 7 rebounds.

Kai Simpson led Northwestern State with 13 points and 6 rebounds, but he made 4 of 16 shots. Dionjahe Thomas had 7 points and 6 rebounds off the bench, and Kordrick Turner finished with 6 points and 6 rebounds.

The Bulldogs outrebounded the Demons 50-34 and scored 30 points in the paint to Northwestern State's 18. Mississippi State shot 41% and went 22-of-31 from the line with 6 turnovers. Northwestern State shot 30%, made 12 of 25 free throws and turned it over 12 times.

Mississippi State improved to 2-0. Northwestern State fell to 0-2.

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