Jets Beat Canucks 6-2 as Mark Scheifele Has a Goal and an Assist

Mark Scheifele scored a goal and set up another, and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-2 on Thursday night at Canada Life Centre. Six different Jets scored in front of a crowd of 13,312.

Winnipeg scored twice in 14 seconds early in the first period. Alex Iafallo tipped in a power-play goal at 3:49, and Cole Koepke followed with a wrist shot at 4:03.

Liam Ohgren cut the lead to 2-1 at 6:51 with his sixth goal of the season. Dawson Mercer, who assisted on Iafallo's goal, answered at 14:04 with his first goal to make it 3-1 after one period.

The Jets pulled away in the second. Neal Pionk scored at 6:52, and Scheifele poked in a goal at 11:36, with Kyle Connor assisting on both. Mario Ferraro made it 6-1 at 11:32 of the third period, with Scheifele and Dylan DeMelo picking up assists, before Brock Boeser scored on a backhand at 15:09 for Vancouver.

Stuart Skinner made 24 saves on 26 shots for Winnipeg. Leevi Merilainen stopped 23 of 29 shots for the Canucks. DeMelo finished with two assists, as did Connor.

The Jets outshot Vancouver 29-26, outhit the Canucks 31-20 and went 1 for 3 on the power play. Vancouver went 0 for 1 with the man advantage and won 52.5% of faceoffs.

Winnipeg improved to 6-8-3. Vancouver fell to 3-14-1.

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