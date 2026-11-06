Aiyanna Culver scored 35 points off the bench, and the UL Monroe Warhawks beat the Centenary (LA) Ladies 106-26 on Thursday at b1Bank Fant Coliseum.

Culver made 12 of 18 shots, including 8 of 14 from 3-point range, and hit all 3 of her free throws. She added 3 assists and 3 steals in 28 minutes.

UL Monroe led from start to finish, with no lead changes or ties. The Warhawks outscored Centenary 34-5 in the first quarter and 21-4 in the second. Centenary scored 14 in the third quarter to UL Monroe's 23, and the Warhawks closed with a 28-3 fourth quarter.

The Warhawks put the game away with 23 straight points in the fourth quarter, turning a 78-23 lead into 101-23. Their largest lead was 80.

Kayla Lindsey had 16 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals off the bench on 6-of-8 shooting. Erin Henry, also a reserve, added 10 points, 5 assists and 7 steals.

Centenary committed 49 turnovers and shot 9 of 40 (22%) from the field, 2 of 12 from 3-point range and 6 of 20 at the line. UL Monroe shot 37 of 77 (48%), made 17 of 44 3-pointers, handed out 28 assists and won the rebounding battle 44-33. The Warhawks scored 32 points in the paint and 16 on fast breaks.

Aniyah Davis led Centenary with 10 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals. Natalya Senat had 4 points and 7 rebounds. UL Monroe improved to 1-1 before a crowd of 1,215.

The post UL Monroe Beats Centenary 106-26 as Aiyanna Culver Scores 35 appeared first on Ball Exclusives.