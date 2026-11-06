Jalyn Brown scored 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting, and the UT Arlington Mavericks beat the Lamar Cardinals 79-64 on Thursday night at College Park Center.

UT Arlington led from start to finish. The game had no lead changes and no ties, and Lamar never held a lead. The Mavericks won the first quarter 21-12 and the second 21-17.

Lamar matched UT Arlington 18-18 in the third quarter, but the Mavericks used a 9-0 run in that period to turn a 53-47 edge into a 62-47 lead. UT Arlington took the fourth quarter 19-17 and led by as many as 16.

Morane Dossou added 16 points off the bench for the Mavericks, going 5-of-7 from the field and 6-of-8 at the line. Journee Hampton had 14 points and 5 assists, and Brown added 3 steals.

Shaila Forman led Lamar with 19 points and 11 rebounds, hitting 3 of 4 3-pointers. Solenne Olenga had 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Kennedi Alexander scored 12 off the bench.

UT Arlington shot 52% from the field to Lamar's 35%. The Mavericks outscored the Cardinals 48-28 in the paint and 27-3 on fast breaks, and had 16 assists to Lamar's 10. Lamar went 15-of-28 at the free-throw line.

Both teams are 1-1.

The post UT Arlington Beats Lamar 79-64 as Jalyn Brown Scores 18 appeared first on Ball Exclusives.