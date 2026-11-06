Saint Louis Beats Milwaukee 81-62 as Tyonna Bailey Scores 25

Tyonna Bailey scored 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting, and the Saint Louis Billikens beat the Milwaukee Panthers 81-62 on Thursday night at Chaifetz Arena.

Saint Louis took control early. With the Billikens up 5-2 in the first quarter, they scored 9 straight points to go ahead 14-2, and they finished the period with a 24-12 edge. Milwaukee never led, and the game had no ties or lead changes.

The Panthers won the second quarter 20-14 to get closer, but Saint Louis outscored them 19-16 in the third and 24-14 in the fourth. The Billikens' lead reached 20 points.

Jahda Denis added 15 points, 6 assists and 5 steals for Saint Louis. Mia Bergstrom scored 15 points, all on 3-pointers, going 5-of-9 from long range. Bailey also had 6 rebounds and 3 assists and made 3 of her 6 3-point tries.

Madison Fitzgibbon led Milwaukee with 22 points off the bench on 9-of-15 shooting, with 6 rebounds. Tierney Madigan scored 16 points on 8-of-12 shooting, and Izzy Pugh had 14 points and 3 steals.

Turnovers hurt the Panthers. They committed 22 to Saint Louis' 12, and the Billikens had a 17-9 edge in fast-break points. Saint Louis shot 52% from the field to Milwaukee's 47%, while the Panthers won the rebounding battle 34-29. Each team scored 36 points in the paint.

Saint Louis improved to 1-1. Milwaukee fell to 0-2. The game drew 369 fans.

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