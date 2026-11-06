Rangers Rally Past Flyers 3-2 on Tye Kartye’s Late Goal

Tye Kartye scored at 15:21 of the third period, and the New York Rangers rallied to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden.

The Rangers trailed 2-1 entering the third before scoring twice. Pavel Dorofeyev tied it on the power play at 13:52 with a snap shot, assisted by Mika Zibanejad and Adam Fox. Kartye then put New York ahead with a snap shot of his own, with Fox and Oliver Bjorkstrand assisting.

Fox finished with two assists. He now has 19 this season.

New York opened the scoring 4:39 into the game when Gabe Perreault deflected in his fifth goal, set up by J.T. Miller and Marcus Pettersson. Philadelphia answered with two goals in the second period. Simon Benoit scored his first of the season on a slap shot at 10:10, assisted by Tyson Foerster, and Noel Acciari gave the Flyers the lead at 12:09 with a snap shot off feeds from Denver Barkey and Jamie Drysdale.

Dylan Garand made 23 saves on 25 shots for the Rangers. Joseph Woll stopped 24 of 27 shots for the Flyers. New York outshot Philadelphia 27-25 and went 1 for 2 on the power play, while the Flyers were 0 for 1. Philadelphia won 55.6% of the faceoffs, and the Rangers had 20 hits to the Flyers' 17.

The Rangers improved to 9-7-1. The Flyers fell to 4-10-4.

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