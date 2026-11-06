Fordham Beats Stonehill 83-63 as Lateef Patrick Jr. Scores 22 Off the Bench

Lateef Patrick Jr. scored 22 points off the bench, and the Fordham Rams beat the Stonehill Skyhawks 83-63 on Thursday night at Rose Hill Gym. Patrick went 7-of-13 from the field, made 4 of 8 3-pointers and hit all four of his free throws in 28 minutes.

The game was tied 30-30 at halftime after a first half that featured three lead changes and six ties. Stonehill led by as many as 4 points. Fordham took over after the break, outscoring the Skyhawks 53-33 in the second half.

With Fordham up 35-33, the Rams scored 10 straight points to make it 45-33. The lead reached 24 points before the final horn in front of 1,263 fans.

Rikus Schulte had a double-double for Fordham with 16 points and 10 rebounds. He shot 8-of-11 and added 5 assists and 5 steals. Amir Lindsey scored 13 points with 6 assists.

Fordham shot 32-of-59 (54%) and held a 48-28 edge in points in the paint. The Rams outrebounded Stonehill 36-27 and had 17 fast-break points to the Skyhawks' 7. Stonehill committed 16 turnovers.

Jack Medalie led Stonehill with 12 points off the bench. Trenton Ruth and Eli Greenberg each scored 11, and Greenberg added 4 assists. The Skyhawks shot 21-of-53 (40%) and 6-of-22 from 3-point range.

Both teams are 1-1.

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