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Wisconsin Beats Oakland 89-56 as Teagan Mallegni Posts 24 and 11
By Ball Exclusives Staff,8 days ago
Teagan Mallegni scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and the Wisconsin Badgers beat the Oakland Golden Grizzlies 89-56 on Thursday night at the Kohl Center. Mallegni made 8 of 14 shots, including 2 of 5 from 3-point range, and went 6 of 6 at the free-throw line in 31 minutes for a double-double.
Oakland led by as many as 3 points early and held a 17-14 edge in the first quarter. Wisconsin answered with 10 straight points to go up 24-17, the longest run of the game. The teams traded the lead 4 times and were tied twice.
The Badgers won every quarter, 21-17, 20-14 and 18-15, before putting the game away with a 30-10 fourth quarter. Wisconsin's largest lead was 33 points, the final margin.
Addie Deal added 17 points on 7-of-13 shooting, with 3 of 7 from deep, for Wisconsin. Adaline Sheplee had 13 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists.
Makenzie Luehring led Oakland with 24 points on 8-of-16 shooting, going 3 of 7 from 3-point range and 5 of 6 from the line. Angie Smith scored 11 points, and Layla Gold had 7 points and 4 rebounds off the bench.
Wisconsin shot 48% from the field to Oakland's 35% and held a 46-24 advantage on the boards. The Badgers had 17 assists to the Golden Grizzlies' 7 and scored 40 points in the paint to Oakland's 20. Each team committed 17 turnovers.
Wisconsin improved to 2-0, and Oakland fell to 1-1. The game drew 2,511 fans.
The post Wisconsin Beats Oakland 89-56 as Teagan Mallegni Posts 24 and 11 appeared first on Ball Exclusives.