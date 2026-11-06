Wisconsin Beats Oakland 89-56 as Teagan Mallegni Posts 24 and 11

Teagan Mallegni scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and the Wisconsin Badgers beat the Oakland Golden Grizzlies 89-56 on Thursday night at the Kohl Center. Mallegni made 8 of 14 shots, including 2 of 5 from 3-point range, and went 6 of 6 at the free-throw line in 31 minutes for a double-double.

Oakland led by as many as 3 points early and held a 17-14 edge in the first quarter. Wisconsin answered with 10 straight points to go up 24-17, the longest run of the game. The teams traded the lead 4 times and were tied twice.

The Badgers won every quarter, 21-17, 20-14 and 18-15, before putting the game away with a 30-10 fourth quarter. Wisconsin's largest lead was 33 points, the final margin.

Addie Deal added 17 points on 7-of-13 shooting, with 3 of 7 from deep, for Wisconsin. Adaline Sheplee had 13 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists.

Makenzie Luehring led Oakland with 24 points on 8-of-16 shooting, going 3 of 7 from 3-point range and 5 of 6 from the line. Angie Smith scored 11 points, and Layla Gold had 7 points and 4 rebounds off the bench.

Wisconsin shot 48% from the field to Oakland's 35% and held a 46-24 advantage on the boards. The Badgers had 17 assists to the Golden Grizzlies' 7 and scored 40 points in the paint to Oakland's 20. Each team committed 17 turnovers.

Wisconsin improved to 2-0, and Oakland fell to 1-1. The game drew 2,511 fans.

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