Cedric Taylor III scored 27 points and grabbed 8 rebounds as the Howard Bison beat the Alcorn State Braves 94-83 on Thursday night at the Davey L. Whitney Complex.

Taylor made 8 of 13 shots, went 2 of 3 from 3-point range and hit 9 of 13 free throws in 33 minutes. Cam Gillus added 17 points on 5-of-7 shooting, and James Brown had 12 points and 5 rebounds.

Howard took control in the first half and led 47-32 at the break. Alcorn State outscored the Bison 51-47 in the second half but could not close the gap.

Trey Thomas led Alcorn State with 27 points, shooting 10 of 27 from the field and 4 of 13 from 3-point range. Saxby Sunderland scored 13 points with 5 assists off the bench, and Jahseem Felton had 12 points.

Howard shot 57% from the field, going 32 of 56, and made 24 of 36 free throws. The Bison held a 34-26 rebounding edge and outscored the Braves 44-30 in the paint. Alcorn State shot 46% on 30-of-65 shooting and hit 9 of 28 3-pointers, with 19 assists against 11 turnovers.

Howard improved to 1-1. Alcorn State fell to 0-2.

The post Howard Beats Alcorn State 94-83 as Cedric Taylor III Scores 27 appeared first on Ball Exclusives.