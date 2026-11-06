Bruins Beat Penguins 6-2 as Pavel Zacha Scores Twice

Pavel Zacha scored twice and the Boston Bruins beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-2 on Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena.

Pittsburgh scored first when Justin Brazeau beat Michael DiPietro with a snap shot at 9:04 of the first period, assisted by Hendrix Lapierre and Kaedan Korczak. Boston answered with three goals before the period ended. Zacha tied it with a wrist shot at 12:07, Mark Kastelic tipped in the go-ahead goal at 15:04, and Elias Lindholm scored unassisted at 18:57.

Nick Robertson pulled the Penguins within 3-2 with a tip-in at 7:57 of the second, with Korczak picking up his second assist of the night. Zacha restored the two-goal lead at 14:24 on a wrist shot set up by JJ Peterka and David Pastrnak. Morgan Geekie made it 5-2 at 16:57, assisted by Hampus Lindholm.

Fraser Minten closed the scoring with a snap shot at 8:39 of the third, with Geekie assisting. Pastrnak and Peterka each finished with two assists, and Geekie had a goal and an assist.

DiPietro made 16 saves on 18 shots for Boston. Arturs Silovs stopped 18 of 24 shots for Pittsburgh as the Bruins outshot the Penguins 24-18.

Neither team scored on its only power play. Boston won 62.0% of the faceoffs and led in hits, 24-17, and blocked shots, 21-7.

The Bruins improved to 12-4-1. The Penguins fell to 5-9-2.

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