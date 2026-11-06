Marist Beats UMBC 88-80 as Dywane Chess Scores 20

Dywane Chess scored 20 points and the Marist Red Foxes beat the UMBC Retrievers 88-80 on Thursday night at McCann Arena.

Marist led 38-33 at halftime and won the second half 50-47. The game had seven lead changes and three ties. UMBC led by as many as eight points, while Marist built a lead as large as 16.

The Red Foxes pulled away with 10 straight points in the second half, turning a 67-61 lead into a 77-61 advantage.

Chess made 4 of 8 3-pointers. Brady MacAdams added 17 points off the bench in 14 minutes, hitting 3 of 7 from long range and 6 of 7 free throws. Jadin Collins-Roberts had 16 points, eight rebounds and three steals, going 12-of-15 at the free-throw line.

Riley Jacobs led UMBC with 23 points on 7-of-10 shooting, made 8 of 9 free throws and had three steals. Devin Ceaser posted a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Flash Burton scored 13 points with six rebounds and three steals.

UMBC shot 51% from the field to Marist's 44% and outscored the Red Foxes 40-22 in the paint. But the Retrievers committed 19 turnovers to Marist's 15. Marist made 11 of 30 3-pointers to UMBC's 4 of 11, had 18 assists to UMBC's 10 and outrebounded the Retrievers 36-32.

Marist evened its record at 1-1. UMBC fell to 0-2.

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