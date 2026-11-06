Western Kentucky Beats Kentucky Wesleyan 82-48 as Teagan Moore Scores 26

Teagan Moore scored 26 points and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers beat the Kentucky Wesleyan Panthers 82-48 on Thursday night at E.A. Diddle Arena before a crowd of 3,215.

Moore made 11 of 19 shots, including 2 of 5 from 3-point range, and added 5 steals, 3 rebounds and 2 assists in 24 minutes.

Kentucky Wesleyan led by as many as 3 points early, and the game had 1 lead change and 1 tie. Western Kentucky took control with 10 straight points in the first half, turning a 6-4 lead into a 16-4 advantage. The Hilltoppers led 38-14 at halftime and outscored the Panthers 44-34 after the break, building a lead as large as 34.

Emondrek Erkins-Ford added 11 points and 6 rebounds on 5-of-7 shooting for Western Kentucky. Gabe Weis scored 11 points off the bench with 5 rebounds.

The Hilltoppers outrebounded the Panthers 50-34 and outscored them 46-12 in the paint. Western Kentucky shot 32 of 77 (42%) and committed 9 turnovers, while Kentucky Wesleyan shot 16 of 50 (32%) and turned the ball over 20 times.

Terrence Burri led Kentucky Wesleyan with 9 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists, going 2 of 2 from 3-point range. Logan McIntire also scored 9 points, and Ke'Andre Jones added 7.

Western Kentucky improved to 2-0.

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