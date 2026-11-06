Binghamton Beats Saint Peter’s 58-55 as Jeremiah Quigley Scores 28

Jeremiah Quigley scored 28 points, making 18 of 20 free throws, and the Binghamton Bearcats beat the Saint Peter's Peacocks 58-55 on Thursday night at the Yanitelli Center.

The teams went to halftime tied 27-27, and the second half stayed just as close. The game had 8 lead changes and 15 ties. Binghamton's largest lead was 6 points, and Saint Peter's never led by more than 5.

Quigley made the second of two free throws with 0:46 left to put the Bearcats ahead 56-55. Saint Peter's did not score again, and Binghamton took the second half 31-28.

Demetrius Lilley added a double-double for Binghamton with 11 points and 14 rebounds in 33 minutes. Dylan Godfrey played all 40 minutes and scored 10 points on 4-of-14 shooting, going 2 of 9 from 3-point range.

The Bearcats won at the foul line. They made 25 of 35 free throws, while Saint Peter's went 15 of 20. Binghamton shot 15 of 45 (33%) from the field and 3 of 19 from 3-point range, but outscored the Peacocks 22-16 in the paint and 8-2 on fast breaks.

Bryce Eaton led Saint Peter's with 18 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists in 40 minutes. Xavier Thomas had 13 points and 7 rebounds and hit 3 of 6 from beyond the arc. Ken Walker scored 9 points on 3-of-12 shooting. The Peacocks shot 17 of 48 (35%) and 6 of 23 from 3-point range.

Binghamton is 1-1. Saint Peter's fell to 0-2.

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