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Binghamton Beats Saint Peter’s 58-55 as Jeremiah Quigley Scores 28
By Ball Exclusives Staff,8 days ago
Jeremiah Quigley scored 28 points, making 18 of 20 free throws, and the Binghamton Bearcats beat the Saint Peter's Peacocks 58-55 on Thursday night at the Yanitelli Center.
The teams went to halftime tied 27-27, and the second half stayed just as close. The game had 8 lead changes and 15 ties. Binghamton's largest lead was 6 points, and Saint Peter's never led by more than 5.
Quigley made the second of two free throws with 0:46 left to put the Bearcats ahead 56-55. Saint Peter's did not score again, and Binghamton took the second half 31-28.
Demetrius Lilley added a double-double for Binghamton with 11 points and 14 rebounds in 33 minutes. Dylan Godfrey played all 40 minutes and scored 10 points on 4-of-14 shooting, going 2 of 9 from 3-point range.
The Bearcats won at the foul line. They made 25 of 35 free throws, while Saint Peter's went 15 of 20. Binghamton shot 15 of 45 (33%) from the field and 3 of 19 from 3-point range, but outscored the Peacocks 22-16 in the paint and 8-2 on fast breaks.
Bryce Eaton led Saint Peter's with 18 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists in 40 minutes. Xavier Thomas had 13 points and 7 rebounds and hit 3 of 6 from beyond the arc. Ken Walker scored 9 points on 3-of-12 shooting. The Peacocks shot 17 of 48 (35%) and 6 of 23 from 3-point range.
Binghamton is 1-1. Saint Peter's fell to 0-2.
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