New Hampshire Beats Rider 66-55 Behind Ryan Zan, Josiah Coleman

Ryan Zan and Josiah Coleman scored 15 points apiece, and the New Hampshire Wildcats beat the Rider Broncs 66-55 on Thursday night at Alumni Gymnasium.

The game was close through the first half, with six lead changes and six ties overall. New Hampshire took a 27-26 lead into halftime, then outscored Rider 39-29 after the break. The Wildcats built their lead to as many as 13 points. Rider's largest lead was 3.

Zan went 6-of-9 from the field in 34 minutes. Coleman came off the bench and made 7 of 8 free throws to go with 4-of-7 shooting. Tyler Bike added 11 points and 3 assists and was 4-of-4 at the line.

Rider struggled to score, shooting 16-of-61 (26%) from the field and 2-of-20 on 3-pointers. New Hampshire shot 48% on 22-of-46 and held a 32-26 edge in points in the paint and an 18-4 edge in fast-break points.

Rich Brisco had a double-double for Rider with 14 points and 12 rebounds in 23 minutes. Khalil Farmer scored 12 points on 6-of-6 free throws, and Bryce Baker added 8. The Broncs outrebounded the Wildcats 44-36 and went 21-of-31 from the line.

New Hampshire improved to 2-0. Rider fell to 0-2.

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