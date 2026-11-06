Iowa State Beats Nicholls 68-44 as Tjasa Turnsek Posts Double-Double

Tjasa Turnsek scored 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, and the Iowa State Cyclones beat the Nicholls Colonels 68-44 on Thursday night at Hilton Coliseum.

Iowa State never trailed. The game had no lead changes and one tie, and the Cyclones won every quarter: 18-13 in the first, 18-10 in the second, 14-9 in the third and 18-12 in the fourth.

The Cyclones pulled away in the third quarter with 9 straight points, stretching a 36-28 lead to 45-28. Their lead reached 25 points.

Sienna Harvey added 15 points on 7-of-13 shooting with 5 rebounds and 4 assists for Iowa State. Mya Babbitt scored 11 points off the bench and made 3 of 7 3-pointers.

Iowa State shot 28 of 60 (47%) and outrebounded Nicholls 51-30. The Cyclones had 19 assists, held a 46-14 edge in points in the paint and scored 15 fast-break points. They committed 16 turnovers to Nicholls' 9.

Britiya Curtis led Nicholls with 17 points and 9 rebounds in 40 minutes but shot 5 of 17, including 1 of 8 from 3-point range. Jasmine Matthews scored 10 points, and Anyra Wilson had 5 points and 4 steals. The Colonels shot 15 of 60 (25%) and made 3 of 15 3-pointers.

Iowa State improved to 2-0. Nicholls fell to 1-1.

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