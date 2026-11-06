No. 15 TCU Beats Le Moyne 96-41 as Lara Somfai Scores 19

Lara Somfai scored 19 points to lead No. 15 TCU Horned Frogs past the Le Moyne Dolphins 96-41 on Thursday at Schollmaier Arena.

The game was tied 17-17 after the first quarter, and Le Moyne led by as many as 6 points early. The game had 1 lead change and 4 ties. TCU then took over, outscoring the Dolphins 28-10 in the second quarter and 25-2 in the third.

The Horned Frogs scored 23 straight points in the third quarter, turning a 49-29 lead into a 72-29 advantage. TCU won the fourth quarter 26-12, and its lead reached 57.

Somfai made 6 of 10 shots and 6 of 7 free throws in 23 minutes. Jadyn Wooten added 16 points and 5 assists and went 8-of-10 at the line. Laura Vilcinskas had a double-double off the bench with 13 points and 10 rebounds in 14 minutes.

TCU shot 32-of-62 (52%), made 25 of 32 free throws and had 22 assists against 5 turnovers. The Horned Frogs outrebounded Le Moyne 42-27, outscored the Dolphins 38-18 in the paint and had 35 fast-break points to Le Moyne's 2.

Le Moyne shot 15-of-52 (29%), went 5-of-26 from 3-point range and committed 18 turnovers. Gianna Nichols led the Dolphins with 11 points on 3-of-6 shooting from deep. Sydney Postell scored 9 off the bench, and Kendal Moxey had 8 points and 10 rebounds.

TCU improved to 2-0. Le Moyne fell to 0-2.

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