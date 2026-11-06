Savannah Davis scored 21 points and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles beat the Emory & Henry Wasps 90-47 on Thursday night at Hooper Eblen Center.

Davis made 8 of 17 shots, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range, in 32 minutes. Tennessee Tech improved to 1-1.

The game was close early. There were two lead changes and four ties, and Emory & Henry led by as many as 1. Tennessee Tech took a 13-11 edge in the first quarter, then pulled away by outscoring the Wasps 27-13 in the second and 22-14 in the third.

The Golden Eagles finished with a 28-9 fourth quarter. They scored the last 21 points of the game, turning a 69-44 lead into the 90-44 margin before the final horn. Their largest lead was 46.

Amaya Redd added 15 points and 9 rebounds off the bench in 17 minutes and went 6 of 6 at the free-throw line. Evie Freeman had 12 points, 8 assists and 4 steals.

Tennessee Tech shot 34 of 71 (48%), outrebounded Emory & Henry 47-31 and had 18 assists to the Wasps' 5. The Golden Eagles held a 46-18 advantage in points in the paint and scored 12 fast-break points. Emory & Henry committed 21 turnovers and shot 15 of 49 (31%), including 5 of 26 from 3-point range.

Rhyan Harris led the Wasps with 15 points and 9 rebounds on 5-of-8 shooting. Tori West scored 10 points, and Bailey Rider had 8 points and 5 rebounds.

The post Tennessee Tech Beats Emory & Henry 90-47 as Savannah Davis Scores 21 appeared first on Ball Exclusives.