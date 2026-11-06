Chicago State Beats Incarnate Word 66-54 as Mike Price Scores 21

Mike Price scored 21 points and the Chicago State Cougars beat the Incarnate Word Cardinals 66-54 on Thursday night at McDermott Center.

Chicago State led 34-22 at halftime. The Cougars stretched the margin to 38-28 early in the second half before Incarnate Word scored 10 straight points to tie it at 38. Chicago State outscored the Cardinals the rest of the way, built a lead as large as 14 and took the second half 32-32 to close out the 12-point win. The game had three lead changes and three ties, and Incarnate Word's largest lead was six.

Price went 6-of-19 from the field, including 2-of-8 on 3-pointers, and made 7 of 9 free throws in 27 minutes. Foday Sheriff added 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting in 10 minutes off the bench. Ben Kalonji, also a reserve, had 7 points, 6 rebounds and 3 blocks.

Godswill Erheriene led Incarnate Word with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 4 blocks for a double-double. Ismail Habib scored 14, going 6-of-8 at the line. D'Arrae Goodwin had 6 points, 7 rebounds and 4 steals.

The Cardinals shot 14-of-53 (26%) and 3-of-22 from 3-point range. Chicago State shot 43% and won the rebounding battle 47-35 while outscoring Incarnate Word 32-22 in the paint. The Cardinals made up some ground at the free-throw line, going 23-of-35, and held a 22-10 edge in fast-break points. Chicago State committed 21 turnovers to Incarnate Word's 19.

Chicago State improved to 1-1. Incarnate Word fell to 0-2. Attendance was 235.

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