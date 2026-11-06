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Belmont Beats Centre 75-45 as Jack Smiley Scores 16
By Ball Exclusives Staff,8 days ago
Jack Smiley scored 16 points, and the Belmont Bruins pulled away in the second half to beat the Centre Colonels 75-45 on Thursday night at Curb Event Center Arena.
Centre led by as many as 7 points in the first half before Belmont took a 33-26 lead into halftime. The game had two lead changes and no ties.
Belmont outscored Centre 42-19 after the break. Leading 51-41, the Bruins scored 22 straight points to go up 73-41, and their largest lead reached 32.
Smiley shot 5-of-15, including 4-of-9 from 3-point range, and added 6 rebounds. Vincent Neugebauer had 10 points and 9 rebounds on 4-of-5 shooting. Aleksa Ristic scored 10 points off the bench with 5 rebounds and 7 assists.
The Bruins shot 45% from the field to Centre's 28%. Belmont outrebounded the Colonels 52-26 and outscored them 38-18 in the paint. Each team committed 15 turnovers.
Graham Krezmien led Centre with 10 points and 6 rebounds. Finn Louden also scored 10 off the bench, going 3-of-3 from the field with 4 steals. Drake Ingram had 6 points on 2-of-13 shooting.
Belmont improved to 2-0.
The post Belmont Beats Centre 75-45 as Jack Smiley Scores 16 appeared first on Ball Exclusives.