Jack Smiley scored 16 points, and the Belmont Bruins pulled away in the second half to beat the Centre Colonels 75-45 on Thursday night at Curb Event Center Arena.

Centre led by as many as 7 points in the first half before Belmont took a 33-26 lead into halftime. The game had two lead changes and no ties.

Belmont outscored Centre 42-19 after the break. Leading 51-41, the Bruins scored 22 straight points to go up 73-41, and their largest lead reached 32.

Smiley shot 5-of-15, including 4-of-9 from 3-point range, and added 6 rebounds. Vincent Neugebauer had 10 points and 9 rebounds on 4-of-5 shooting. Aleksa Ristic scored 10 points off the bench with 5 rebounds and 7 assists.

The Bruins shot 45% from the field to Centre's 28%. Belmont outrebounded the Colonels 52-26 and outscored them 38-18 in the paint. Each team committed 15 turnovers.

Graham Krezmien led Centre with 10 points and 6 rebounds. Finn Louden also scored 10 off the bench, going 3-of-3 from the field with 4 steals. Drake Ingram had 6 points on 2-of-13 shooting.

Belmont improved to 2-0.

The post Belmont Beats Centre 75-45 as Jack Smiley Scores 16 appeared first on Ball Exclusives.