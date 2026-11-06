Fort Valley State Beats Florida A&M 75-70 as Inslee Carroll Scores 19

The Fort Valley State Wildcats rallied from a halftime deficit to beat the Florida A&M Rattlers 75-70 on Thursday night at Al Lawson Center. Inslee Carroll led Fort Valley State with 19 points and three steals in 25 minutes.

Florida A&M led 34-28 at halftime, but Fort Valley State outscored the Rattlers 47-36 after the break. The Wildcats trailed 39-35 in the second half before scoring 12 straight points to go up 47-39. The game had eight lead changes and five ties. Fort Valley State's largest lead was 14, and Florida A&M's was seven.

Carroll shot 6 of 11 from the field and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line. Katayvon Jefferies added 15 points off the bench, all on five 3-pointers in 12 attempts. Kaleel Stillman also came off the bench for 11 points, three assists and three steals.

Jaden Kempson led all scorers with 23 points and seven rebounds for Florida A&M, going 8 of 14 from the floor. Daisean Williford scored 20 points and made 4 of 7 from 3-point range. Ben Ndour had seven points and six rebounds.

Florida A&M shot 47% from the field to Fort Valley State's 42% and outrebounded the Wildcats 39-36. The Rattlers committed 20 turnovers to the Wildcats' 13 and made only 15 of 30 free throws. Fort Valley State held a 36-28 edge in points in the paint.

Florida A&M fell to 0-2.

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