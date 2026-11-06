Auburn Beats Southern Miss 56-48 as Danielle Osho Scores 16

Danielle Osho scored 16 points, and the Auburn Tigers beat the Southern Miss Lady Eagles 56-48 on Thursday night at Neville Arena before a crowd of 2,526.

Auburn took control early. With the Tigers up 14-11 in the first quarter, they scored 9 straight points to go ahead 23-11, and they finished the period with an 18-11 edge.

Southern Miss won the second quarter 13-14 the other way, 14-8 in the third, and briefly led by as many as 2 points. The game had 3 lead changes and 1 tie. Auburn answered by winning the fourth quarter 16-10 after building a lead as large as 13 earlier.

Jessica Peterson posted a double-double for Auburn with 14 points and 19 rebounds on 6-of-9 shooting. Ja'Mia Harris added 14 points, going 8-of-10 at the free-throw line. Osho made 2 of 4 3-pointers and blocked 3 shots.

Hayleigh Breland led Southern Miss with 14 points and made all 6 of her free throws. Kennedy Langham scored 13 points, and Chrysta Narcisse had 6 points, 6 rebounds and 5 steals.

The Lady Eagles shot 15-of-67 (22%) and missed all 17 of their 3-point attempts. Auburn shot 33% and outrebounded Southern Miss 48-40, but committed 21 turnovers to the Lady Eagles' 12.

Auburn improved to 2-0. Southern Miss fell to 1-1.

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