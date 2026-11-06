William & Mary Beats Tennessee State 78-54 as Cassidy Geddes Scores 20

Cassidy Geddes scored 20 points and the William & Mary Tribe pulled away from the Tennessee State Lady Tigers for a 78-54 win Thursday night at Kaplan Arena before a crowd of 781.

The first half stayed tight. William & Mary won the first quarter 15-13 and the second 15-13, and the teams traded the lead 8 times with 3 ties. Tennessee State's largest lead was 2.

The Tribe took control in the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Tigers 28-10. William & Mary built its lead to as many as 24. Tennessee State answered with 8 straight points in the fourth, cutting a 65-44 deficit to 65-52, but the Tribe won the quarter 20-18.

Geddes went 7-of-18 from the field and 6-of-6 at the free-throw line, adding 5 rebounds and 3 assists. Monet Dance scored 17 off the bench, and Natalie Fox had a double-double with 11 points and 17 rebounds.

William & Mary shot 42% to Tennessee State's 30%, won the rebounding battle 47-39 and held a 34-16 edge in points in the paint. The Lady Tigers committed 22 turnovers to the Tribe's 14.

Somah Kamara led Tennessee State with 16 points and 3 steals. Genesis Harris scored 14 off the bench on 4-of-6 shooting from 3-point range, and LaKiara Alexander had 8 points and 11 rebounds.

William & Mary improved to 2-0. Tennessee State fell to 1-1.

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