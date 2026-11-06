Illinois State Beats Dayton 91-87 in Overtime as Trista Fayta Scores 28

Trista Fayta scored 28 points, and the Illinois State Redbirds beat the Dayton Flyers 91-87 in overtime on Thursday night at UD Arena.

Fayta made 10 of 16 shots, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, and added 8 rebounds and 8 assists in 44 minutes.

Illinois State trailed 71-60 in the fourth quarter before scoring 14 straight points to go ahead 74-71. The Redbirds won the fourth quarter 21-17 to force overtime, then outscored Dayton 13-9 in the extra period. The game had 14 lead changes and 15 ties. Dayton's largest lead was 11, and Illinois State's was 9.

Nevaeh Thomas added 20 points, 9 rebounds and 3 blocks for Illinois State, going 6 of 7 at the free-throw line. Hannah Chicken had 19 points and 13 rebounds for a double-double.

Fatima Ibrahim led Dayton with 23 points and 18 rebounds. Olivia Leung scored 21 points and made 3 of 4 3-pointers, and Sophie Swanson had 17 points.

Both teams made 33 field goals, but Illinois State shot 46% to Dayton's 42%. The Redbirds went 17 of 24 at the line and had 48 points in the paint. They also committed 18 turnovers to Dayton's 14.

Illinois State improved to 2-0. Dayton fell to 0-1.

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