Kaylene Smikle scored 18 points in 16 minutes, and the Tennessee Lady Volunteers beat the Coppin State Eagles 98-60 on Thursday night at the Physical Education Complex.

The game was tied three times, but Coppin State never led. Tennessee took control in the second quarter, outscoring the Eagles 30-17. Its 16 straight points in that quarter pushed a 39-27 lead to 55-27.

The Lady Volunteers kept pulling away in the third quarter, which they won 33-12. Their largest lead was 39 points.

Smikle went 7-of-12 from the field and made two 3-pointers. Gabby Minus had 12 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double despite shooting 1-of-9, making 10 of 12 free throws. Kennedy Fauntleroy added 12 points, seven assists and three steals off the bench.

Anya George led Coppin State with 13 points and four assists. Jayleen Jones scored 12 points off the bench in 13 minutes, and Samari Taylor had eight points and seven rebounds.

Coppin State shot 40% to Tennessee's 39%, but committed 29 turnovers. Tennessee outrebounded the Eagles 50-36, made 13 3-pointers to Coppin State's three and held a 25-9 edge in fast-break points.

Tennessee improved to 2-0. Coppin State fell to 1-1. The crowd was 1,619.

The post Tennessee Beats Coppin State 98-60 as Kaylene Smikle Scores 18 appeared first on Ball Exclusives.