Louisiana Tech Routs Arkansas Monticello 76-17 as Braylon Wenger Scores 13

Braylon Wenger scored 13 points and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs beat the Arkansas Monticello Boll Weevils 76-17 on Thursday night at Thomas Assembly Center before a crowd of 2,050.

Louisiana Tech never trailed, and the game had no lead changes or ties. The Bulldogs led 38-8 at halftime and outscored the Boll Weevils 38-9 after the break.

Arkansas Monticello did not score again after pulling to 50-17 in the second half. Louisiana Tech ran off the last 26 points of the game, and its largest lead came at the final horn at 59.

Wenger made 3 of 8 3-pointers and all four of his free throws, adding 4 rebounds and 3 assists in 22 minutes. Iyran Francis Jr. had 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting with 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals in 19 minutes. Adam Boyd scored 10 points off the bench and did not miss a shot, going 5 of 5.

The Bulldogs shot 30 of 57 (53%) and had 23 assists against 7 turnovers. They held a 46-8 edge in points in the paint, 17-0 in fast-break points and 39-22 on the boards.

Arkansas Monticello shot 6 of 38 (16%), made 2 of 17 3-pointers and turned the ball over 23 times with 3 assists. Marvin Schindler led the Boll Weevils with 7 points and 7 rebounds on 3-of-13 shooting. Josh Smith had 3 points and 3 blocks, and Landen Hill scored 3 points in 40 minutes.

Louisiana Tech improved to 2-0.

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