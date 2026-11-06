Princeton Beats Hofstra 60-58 as Jack Stanton Scores 14

Landon Clark hit a 24-foot 3-pointer with 18 seconds left, and the Princeton Tigers rallied to beat the Hofstra Pride 60-58 on Thursday night at Jadwin Gymnasium. Jack Stanton led Princeton with 14 points, going 4-of-7 from 3-point range in 23 minutes.

Hofstra led 30-23 at halftime and built a lead as large as 12 points. The Pride still held a 57-50 lead late in the second half before Princeton scored 10 straight points to go ahead 60-57. Clark's go-ahead 3, assisted by Dalen Davis, gave the Tigers a 58-57 edge.

Princeton outscored Hofstra 37-28 after the break. The game had six lead changes and two ties.

Jackson Hicke added 10 points and five assists for Princeton, making 8-of-9 free throws. Ethan Sabec scored 9 points off the bench in 12 minutes.

Tanner Thomas had 14 points and nine rebounds for Hofstra. Justin Moore added 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists, and Nick Jefferson scored 10 off the bench on 4-of-6 shooting.

Hofstra shot 48% from the field, outscored Princeton 30-12 in the paint and won the rebounding battle 38-30. The Pride committed 18 turnovers to Princeton's 8. The Tigers shot 31% overall but made 12 3-pointers on 40 attempts and went 12-of-17 at the free-throw line.

Princeton improved to 2-0. Hofstra fell to 1-1.

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