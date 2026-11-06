Navy Beats Delaware State 66-60 as Jordan Pennick Scores 24

Jordan Pennick scored 24 points, and the Navy Midshipmen beat the Delaware State Hornets 66-60 on Thursday night at Alumni Hall before a crowd of 650.

Pennick made 11 of 14 free throws and went 3-of-7 from 3-point range in 38 minutes. David Burnett finished with 14 points, 12 rebounds and 4 steals for a double-double, and Jerry Ashley Jr. added 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting.

The game had 9 lead changes and 5 ties. Navy jumped to a 12-6 lead before Delaware State scored 9 straight points to go ahead 15-12. The Hornets' largest lead was 3, and the Midshipmen took a 32-29 edge into halftime.

Navy outscored Delaware State 34-31 in the second half and led by as many as 11. The Midshipmen got to the line far more often, making 19 of 34 free throws to the Hornets' 9 of 15, and hit 9 of 24 from beyond the arc while Delaware State made 5 of 21.

Delaware State shot better from the field, 43% to Navy's 38%, and held a 28-20 edge in points in the paint and a 9-5 edge in fast-break points. Navy won the rebounding battle 38-34. The Hornets committed 18 turnovers, and the Midshipmen had 17.

Nehemiah Reedus led Delaware State with 17 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals. Nasir Muhammad scored 16 points with 6 assists and 4 steals, and Joshua Obiora had 9 points and 5 rebounds.

Both teams are 1-1.

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