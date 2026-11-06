Harvard Beats Boston College 81-51 as Karlee White Scores 25

Karlee White scored 25 points and the Harvard Crimson beat the Boston College Eagles 81-51 on Thursday night at Lavietes Pavilion.

White made 7 of 11 shots, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, and went 7-of-7 at the free-throw line in 25 minutes. She added 6 rebounds and 2 assists.

The first quarter was tight. The teams traded the lead four times and were tied four times, and Boston College led by as many as 2. Harvard held a 15-14 edge after one quarter. With the Eagles up 16-15 in the second, the Crimson scored 9 straight points to go ahead 24-16. Harvard won the second quarter 20-6 and kept pulling away, taking the third 22-12 and the fourth 24-19. The Crimson led by as many as 34.

Abigail Wright added 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting for Harvard, with 5 rebounds and 4 assists. Lydia Chatira had 9 points and 4 assists in 34 minutes.

Eunicia Salgado led Boston College with 14 points and 6 rebounds, making 4 of 5 shots and all 6 of her free throws. Daniele Paunksnyte scored 12 points with 3 steals, and Jocelyne Grier had 11 points on 4-of-18 shooting.

Harvard shot 42% (25 of 59) and made 12 of 30 3-pointers, while Boston College shot 31% (18 of 59) and went 1-of-17 from deep. The Crimson had 17 assists to the Eagles' 6, and outscored them 17-3 on fast breaks. Boston College committed 18 turnovers to Harvard's 12. Both teams had 37 rebounds and 26 points in the paint.

Harvard is 1-1. Boston College fell to 0-2.

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