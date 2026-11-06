Bowling Green Beats Cleveland State 77-73 as Lauren Gerken Scores 27

Lauren Gerken scored 27 points, making 5 of 12 3-pointers, and the Bowling Green Falcons held off the Cleveland State Vikings 77-73 on Thursday night at the Stroh Center before a crowd of 1,352.

Bowling Green took control early. The Falcons scored 11 straight points in the first quarter to turn a 9-7 edge into a 20-7 lead, won the opening quarter 23-10 and pushed their lead to as many as 18.

Cleveland State fought back. The Vikings outscored Bowling Green 21-17 in the second quarter and 22-16 in the third. The game had two lead changes and three ties, and Cleveland State led by as many as 1. Bowling Green took the fourth quarter 21-20 to close it out.

Carol Silva added 19 points, 8 rebounds and 3 steals for the Falcons. Sara Caetano scored 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting with 4 assists and 6 steals.

Macie Taylor led Cleveland State with 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting. Chloe Oliver scored 15 on 5-of-7 shooting, and Paula Pique had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds in 39 minutes.

Bowling Green made 12 of 38 3-pointers, while Cleveland State went 3 of 19 from deep. The Vikings held a 46-26 edge in points in the paint and made 18 of 25 free throws to the Falcons' 7 of 12, but they committed 19 turnovers to Bowling Green's 14. The Falcons had 17 assists to the Vikings' 8.

Bowling Green improved to 2-0. Cleveland State fell to 1-1.

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