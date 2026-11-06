Chicago State Beats Mississippi Valley State 83-62 as Keona McGee Scores 22

Keona McGee scored 22 points and the Chicago State Cougars beat the Mississippi Valley State Devilettes 83-62 on Thursday night at Jones Convocation Center.

McGee made 7 of 11 shots and 7 of 8 free throws in 24 minutes. She added 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 steals.

Mississippi Valley State led by as many as 2 points early, but the game had just 1 lead change and 1 tie. Chicago State scored 9 straight points in the first quarter to turn a 9-6 lead into an 18-6 advantage. The Cougars took the first quarter 25-15 and the second 22-10.

Chicago State won the third quarter 22-20 and built its lead to as many as 33 points. Mississippi Valley State took the fourth quarter 17-14.

Kyara Champagne added 17 points and 6 rebounds for Chicago State, going 9 of 9 at the free-throw line in 18 minutes. Mazzy O'Brien scored 16 points off the bench and made 4 of 8 3-pointers. The Cougars hit 12 of 32 shots from 3-point range and committed 15 turnovers to Mississippi Valley State's 25.

I'Xana Winters led Mississippi Valley State with 18 points and 8 rebounds off the bench. Sydnei Marshall scored 15 points and Mariah Reed-Jones had 8. The Devilettes shot 20 of 58 (34%) from the field and 2 of 14 from 3-point range, but outscored the Cougars 28-22 in the paint.

Chicago State improved to 1-1. Mississippi Valley State fell to 0-2.

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