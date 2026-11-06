Purdue Beats Eastern Michigan 83-73 as Hannah Wickstrom Scores 21

Hannah Wickstrom scored 21 points and grabbed 9 rebounds as the Purdue Boilermakers beat the Eastern Michigan Eagles 83-73 on Thursday night at Mackey Arena.

Purdue took the first quarter 19-13, but Eastern Michigan answered by winning the second 25-16. The game had two lead changes and two ties, and the Eagles' largest lead was 3 points.

The Boilermakers took control after halftime, outscoring Eastern Michigan 25-16 in the third quarter and 23-19 in the fourth. Leading 68-61 in the fourth, Purdue scored 11 straight points to go up 79-61. Its largest lead was 18.

Jelena Bulajic added 19 points for Purdue in 25 minutes, going 4-of-6 from 3-point range. Kyndall Hunter scored 18 points with 4 assists. Wickstrom made 3 of 5 3-pointers and 6 of 7 free throws.

Purdue shot 25-of-56 (45%) and made 12 of 24 3-pointers. It also went 21-of-26 at the line, outrebounded the Eagles 39-32 and had 18 assists, but committed 17 turnovers.

Peyton Hill led Eastern Michigan with 16 points. Fernanda Ovalle had 14 points and 6 rebounds, and Zoe Guice scored 13. The Eagles shot 26-of-68 (38%) and 5-of-23 from 3-point range, though they held a 38-24 edge in points in the paint.

Purdue improved to 2-0. Eastern Michigan fell to 0-2.

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