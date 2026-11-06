Maine Beats Sacred Heart 74-72 as DeAndre Williams Scores 16

The Maine Black Bears beat the Sacred Heart Pioneers 74-72 on Thursday night at the William H. Pitt Center, with DeAndre Williams scoring 16 points to lead the visitors.

Williams made 5 of 10 shots, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, in 25 minutes. Ace Flagg added 14 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double, and Yanis Bamba scored 11 points with 6 rebounds and 3 assists off the bench.

The game featured 14 lead changes and 11 ties, and neither team led by more than seven. Sacred Heart scored 11 straight points in the first half, turning a 14-8 deficit into a 19-14 lead, and went to the break up 27-25. Maine outscored the Pioneers 49-45 in the second half to pull out the win.

Samson Reilly led all scorers with 18 points off the bench for Sacred Heart, going 9-of-9 at the free-throw line. Jaylen Robinson had 15 points and 9 rebounds, and Jaden Slaughter added 15 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists.

Maine shot 42% from the field and made 10 of 26 3-pointers, while Sacred Heart shot 35% and went 5-of-25 from deep. The Pioneers held edges in rebounds, 43-39, and points in the paint, 36-24. Maine had 17 assists to Sacred Heart's 12 and scored 12 fast-break points to the Pioneers' 9.

Both teams are 1-1.

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