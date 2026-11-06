George Mason Beats Akron 66-60 as Summer Yancy Scores 21

Summer Yancy scored 21 points and the George Mason Patriots beat the Akron Zips 66-60 on Thursday, Nov. 5, at EagleBank Arena before a crowd of 835.

Yancy made 9 of 14 shots, including 2 of 4 from 3-point range, and added 7 rebounds and 3 assists in 37 minutes.

The game had 7 lead changes and 7 ties. The teams split the first quarter 14-14, and George Mason took the second 20-17. The Patriots' biggest run was 8 straight points that turned a 14-9 deficit into a 17-14 lead. Akron won the third quarter 21-19, but George Mason outscored the Zips 13-8 in the fourth. Akron's largest lead was 5 points; George Mason led by as many as 9.

Mary-Kate Tshibuabua added 10 points and 7 rebounds on 4-of-6 shooting for George Mason. Anovia Sheals also scored 10, going 3 of 9 from the field and 3 of 4 at the free-throw line.

Shaena Brew led Akron with 11 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists. Jessie Joaquim and Macey Fegan each scored 8, and Fegan grabbed 7 rebounds.

George Mason shot 24 of 55 (44%) and made 13 of 22 free throws, while Akron shot 24 of 59 (41%) and went 9 of 15 at the line. The Zips held a 38-28 edge in points in the paint, but the Patriots had 14 assists to Akron's 9 and outrebounded the Zips 38-36. George Mason committed 17 turnovers to Akron's 16.

George Mason improved to 2-0. Akron fell to 0-2.

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