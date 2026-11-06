Texas State Beats Howard Payne 135-66 as Paul Djobet Scores 21

Paul Djobet scored 21 points and the Texas State Bobcats routed the Howard Payne Yellow Jackets 135-66 on Thursday night at Strahan Arena at the University Events Center.

Howard Payne led by as many as 5 points early, and the game had two lead changes and two ties. Texas State then pulled away and took a 64-30 lead into halftime.

The Bobcats outscored the Yellow Jackets 71-36 in the second half. An 18-0 run pushed a 71-34 lead to 89-34, and Texas State led by as many as 72 points.

Djobet went 7-of-10 from the field, 2-of-5 on 3-pointers and 5-of-5 at the free-throw line in 23 minutes, adding 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Ronald Jessamy had 19 points and 8 rebounds off the bench on 7-of-8 shooting in 14 minutes. KJ Younger added 17 points off the bench, hitting 3 of 5 from 3-point range and all 4 of his free throws.

Texas State shot 46-of-76 (61%) and outrebounded Howard Payne 61-27. The Bobcats had 68 points in the paint, 37 fast-break points and 23 assists, and they went 32-of-46 at the line.

Jace Reed led Howard Payne with 10 points off the bench, and Connor Yocom added 9 on 3-of-4 shooting from deep. The Yellow Jackets shot 23-of-72 (32%), went 12-of-45 on 3-pointers and committed 23 turnovers.

Texas State improved to 2-0.

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