Prairie View A&M Beats College of Biblical Studies 103-90 Behind Michael Eley’s 26

Michael Eley scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Prairie View A&M Panthers past the College of Biblical Studies Ambassadors 103-90 on Thursday night at the William J. Nicks Building.

The Panthers never trailed. The game was tied once and the lead never changed hands. Prairie View A&M broke it open in the first half with 13 straight points, turning a 27-16 edge into a 40-16 lead, and went to the break up 57-33.

The Panthers pushed their lead to as many as 28 points. College of Biblical Studies outscored them 57-46 in the second half but could not make up the gap.

Davis Bynum added 19 points and 15 rebounds for Prairie View A&M. Micah Bell scored 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting and had 3 steals in 22 minutes.

The Ambassadors got most of their offense from the bench. Odis Carter Jr. led them with 25 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists. Marquice Scott scored 23 points with 5 steals, and Samuel Johnson had 15 points and 14 rebounds.

Prairie View A&M shot 39-of-69 (57%) from the field and 7-of-11 from 3-point range. The Panthers outrebounded the Ambassadors 46-34 and held a 56-46 advantage in points in the paint, but committed 27 turnovers. College of Biblical Studies shot 45% with 20 turnovers and scored 31 fast-break points.

Prairie View A&M improved to 2-0.

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