Columbia Routs SUNY Old Westbury 120-58 as Josh Pratt Scores 14

The Columbia Lions beat the SUNY Old Westbury Panthers 120-58 on Thursday night at Levien Gymnasium, with Josh Pratt scoring 14 points to lead the Lions.

SUNY Old Westbury scored first and led 2-0. Columbia answered with 15 straight points to go up 2-15, and the Panthers never got close again. The game had one lead change and one tie. Columbia led 64-32 at halftime and outscored SUNY Old Westbury 56-26 in the second half, building its lead to as many as 62 points.

Pratt scored his 14 points in 18 minutes. He shot 4-of-6 from the field, 2-of-4 from 3-point range and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line. Douglas Langford added 13 points and 9 rebounds off the bench in 15 minutes. Connor Igoe went 4-of-4 from the field and 4-of-4 at the line for 12 points, with 5 rebounds and 3 assists.

Columbia shot 43-of-74 (58%) and made 26 of 33 free throws. The Lions outrebounded the Panthers 55-28, had 22 assists to SUNY Old Westbury's 7 and outscored them 64-38 in the paint. Columbia also had 42 fast-break points to the Panthers' 11.

Imole Akinwale led SUNY Old Westbury with 11 points on 3-of-9 shooting and went 5-of-9 at the line. Erk Teker scored 8 points with 5 rebounds off the bench. The Panthers shot 22-of-67 (33%), made 2 of 15 3-pointers and committed 18 turnovers.

Columbia is 1-1.

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