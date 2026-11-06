Charlotte Beats Georgia State 77-67 as Keyshuan Tillery Scores 24

Keyshuan Tillery scored 24 points, and the Charlotte 49ers scored the game's last 11 points to beat the Georgia State Panthers 77-67 on Thursday night at Halton Arena.

Georgia State led 67-66 in the second half before Charlotte took over. The 49ers scored 11 straight points to finish the game, and the Panthers did not score again. The game had 18 lead changes and seven ties, and each team built a lead as large as 10 points.

Charlotte led 35-33 at halftime and outscored Georgia State 42-34 in the second half. Tillery went 8-of-17 from the field, 2-of-6 from 3-point range and 6-of-6 at the free-throw line. He added three rebounds, three assists and three steals in 35 minutes.

Miguel Allen scored 13 points off the bench on 5-of-5 shooting and 3-of-3 free throws, with five rebounds and three assists. Frank Oguche added nine points off the bench.

Jacolb Fredson-Cole led Georgia State with 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting, including 3-of-4 from 3-point range, along with eight rebounds and three steals in 38 minutes. Chris Jones scored 13 points on 3-of-3 shooting and 6-of-7 free throws, and David Thomas added 13 points.

Charlotte shot 49% from the field and held a 40-22 edge in points in the paint and a 13-3 edge in fast-break points. The 49ers had 13 assists to the Panthers' seven. Georgia State went 13-of-23 at the free-throw line.

Charlotte improved to 2-0. Georgia State fell to 0-2.

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