Cincinnati Beats Green Bay 81-64 to Stay Unbeaten

The Cincinnati Bearcats beat the Green Bay Phoenix 81-64 on Thursday night at Fifth Third Arena.

Cincinnati controlled both halves. The Bearcats scored 40 points in the first half and took a 40-32 lead into the break.

The second half went much the same way. Cincinnati outscored Green Bay 41-32 after halftime to stretch the margin to 17 by the final horn.

The Phoenix scored 32 points in each half. That left them with 64, well short of a Cincinnati team that reached 81.

The Bearcats outscored Green Bay by eight in the first half and by nine in the second.

Cincinnati improved to 2-0 with the win. Green Bay fell to 1-1.

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