Vermont Beats Fairfield 79-67 Behind Will Davies’ 21 Points

Will Davies scored 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting and the Vermont Catamounts beat the Fairfield Stags 79-67 on Thursday night at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. Davies added 8 rebounds and 6 assists in 34 minutes.

Vermont took control with a 13-0 run in the first half that turned an 11-11 tie into a 24-11 lead. The Catamounts led 38-25 at halftime. The game had one lead change and two ties, and Fairfield's largest lead was 2.

Fairfield outscored Vermont 42-41 in the second half but never got close enough to threaten. Vermont's largest lead was 18.

Darrel Yepdo scored 16 points for Vermont on 6-of-13 shooting, and Gus Yalden added 12 points and 5 rebounds. The Catamounts shot 31 of 58 (53%) from the field, outrebounded Fairfield 39-30 and scored 38 points in the paint.

Declan Wucherpfennig led all scorers with 25 points for Fairfield, going 9 of 14 from the field and 6 of 6 at the free-throw line with 8 rebounds. Cole Edelen scored 13 off the bench, and Peyton Smith had 8 points, 6 rebounds and 3 blocks.

The Stags shot 24 of 61 (39%) and made 4 of 25 3-pointers. They went 15 of 16 at the line and committed 8 turnovers to Vermont's 14.

Vermont is 1-1. Fairfield is 0-1.

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