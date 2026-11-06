Syracuse Beats Central Connecticut 102-49 as Gavin Doty Scores 18

Gavin Doty scored 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting, and the Syracuse Orange beat the Central Connecticut Blue Devils 102-49 on Thursday night at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Syracuse never trailed. The game had no lead changes and no ties. The Orange took control in the first half with 12 straight points, turning an 18-11 lead into a 30-11 cushion. They led 47-23 at halftime.

The second half went the same way. Syracuse outscored Central Connecticut 55-26 after the break and finished with its largest lead of the night, 53 points, at the final horn.

Mark Morano added 16 points and five rebounds for Syracuse, going 4-of-9 from 3-point range in 22 minutes. Luke Wilson scored 14 on 5-of-6 shooting and made 4 of 6 free throws. Doty also had five rebounds and hit 3 of 5 from deep.

The Orange shot 38-of-59 (64%) and made 9 of 21 3-pointers. They outrebounded the Blue Devils 45-20, handed out 20 assists against 8 turnovers, and held edges of 54-24 in the paint and 14-3 on fast breaks.

Raphel Laurent led Central Connecticut with 17 points on 6-of-14 shooting, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range. Ashton Reynolds scored 9 off the bench, and Jhace Johnson added 8 on 3-of-10 shooting. The Blue Devils shot 18-of-53 (34%), went 3-of-18 from deep and committed 11 turnovers.

Syracuse improved to 2-0. Central Connecticut fell to 0-2.

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