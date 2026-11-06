Georgia Beats Winthrop 75-40 as Dakota Howard Scores 17

Dakota Howard scored 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting and added 5 steals as the Georgia Lady Bulldogs beat the Winthrop Eagles 75-40 on Thursday night at Stegeman Coliseum before 1,817 fans.

Georgia led from start to finish, with no lead changes and no ties. The Lady Bulldogs outscored Winthrop 21-11 in the first quarter and 14-5 in the second. They pulled away with a 27-10 third quarter, which included 14 straight points that stretched a 38-19 lead to 52-19. Georgia's largest lead was 41. Winthrop took the fourth quarter 14-13.

Milan Brown added 13 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals off the bench for Georgia. Blessing Adebanjo scored 12 points and went 6-of-7 from the free-throw line. Howard also had 5 rebounds and 3 assists in 18 minutes.

Winthrop committed 35 turnovers, compared with 16 for Georgia. The Lady Bulldogs held a 44-16 edge in points in the paint, an 18-4 edge in fast-break points and a 34-22 edge on the boards. Georgia shot 45% from the field and made 19 of 23 free throws.

Madison Bush-Lewis led Winthrop with 8 points. Laura Silva scored 7, and Ella Wigal had 5 off the bench. The Eagles shot 39% and went 3-of-17 from 3-point range.

Georgia improved to 2-0. Winthrop fell to 1-1.

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