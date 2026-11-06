Quinnipiac Beats Bryant 66-56 Behind Cunningham-Pemberton’s 17 Points

Tayeshawn Cunningham-Pemberton scored 17 points and the Quinnipiac Bobcats beat the Bryant Bulldogs 66-56 on Thursday night at M&T Bank Arena.

Quinnipiac led 33-29 at halftime and outscored Bryant 33-27 after the break. The game had six lead changes and five ties. Bryant never led by more than 4, while Quinnipiac built a lead as large as 14.

Cunningham-Pemberton went 6 of 11 from the field, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range, in 29 minutes. Keith McKnight added 16 points and 9 rebounds on 6-of-13 shooting. Nas Hart had a double-double off the bench with 10 points and 10 rebounds, and he made both of his 3-point attempts.

Keegan Harvey led Bryant with 14 points and 5 rebounds on 6-of-12 shooting. Onyx Nnani scored 13 points and made 4 of 6 free throws. Andre Pasha had 8 points and 8 rebounds in 36 minutes.

Quinnipiac shot 45% (25 of 56) to Bryant's 34% (21 of 61). The Bulldogs went 7 of 30 from 3-point range, while the Bobcats hit 8 of 15. Quinnipiac won the rebounding battle 38-29 and had 14 assists to Bryant's 8, though it committed 16 turnovers to the Bulldogs' 12. The Bobcats also held a 26-22 edge in points in the paint.

Both teams are 1-1.

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