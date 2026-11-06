Army Beats Brown 81-56 as Kya Smith Posts 22-Point Double-Double

The Army Black Knights beat the Brown Bears 81-56 on Thursday night at Pizzitola Sports Center, led by Kya Smith's 22 points and 10 rebounds.

Smith added 5 assists and 3 steals in 32 minutes. She made 8 of 15 shots and 6 of 7 free throws for the double-double.

Brown held a 6-5 lead early in the first quarter before Army scored 13 straight points to go up 18-6. The Black Knights took the opening quarter 26-14. Brown won the second quarter 15-11, but Army pulled away with a 25-10 third quarter. The game had 2 lead changes and 1 tie, and Army's lead reached 30 points. Brown's largest lead was 1.

Audrey Annee scored 21 points off the bench in 24 minutes. She made 7 of 8 shots, including 6 of 7 from 3-point range. Camryn Tade added 13 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists, going 3-of-5 from beyond the arc.

Army shot 47% (28-of-60) and made 14 of 26 3-pointers. The Black Knights outrebounded Brown 45-31, had 19 assists to Brown's 10 and outscored the Bears 17-6 in fast-break points. Brown shot 40% (22-of-55), went 3-of-17 from 3-point range and made 9 of 19 free throws. The Bears had a 28-26 edge in points in the paint.

Nalah Smith led Brown with 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting. Morgan Ross scored 11 points off the bench on 5-of-6 shooting with 6 rebounds, and Gia Powell had 9 points.

Army improved to 2-0. Brown fell to 0-2. The game drew 389 fans.

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