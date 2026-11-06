Virginia Beats Davidson 72-57 as Kymora Johnson Scores 25

Kymora Johnson scored 25 points and the Virginia Cavaliers pulled away in the third quarter to beat the Davidson Wildcats 72-57 on Thursday night at John M. Belk Arena.

The first half stayed close. The teams were tied 14-14 after one quarter, and Virginia took a 37-33 lead into halftime. The game had 8 lead changes and 8 ties, and Davidson's largest lead was 2.

Virginia broke it open after the break, scoring 15 straight points in the third quarter to turn a 37-33 lead into a 52-33 advantage. The Cavaliers outscored Davidson 22-11 in the period, led by as many as 19 and split the fourth quarter 13-13.

Johnson made 9 of 18 shots, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range, and all 4 of her free throws. She added 5 assists and 4 rebounds in 36 minutes. Mary-Anna Asare scored 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting, and Breona Hurd had 13 points, 8 rebounds and 3 steals.

Kyra Bruyndoncx led Davidson with 14 points on 5-of-13 shooting. Lilli Onnela scored 9 points off the bench, and Katie Donovan added 8 points and 3 assists.

Virginia shot 49% (27 of 55) and held edges of 36-24 in points in the paint and 11-2 in fast-break points. Davidson shot 33% (18 of 54) and made 4 of 20 3-pointers, though it went 17 of 22 at the free-throw line to Virginia's 12 of 13.

Virginia improved to 2-0. Davidson fell to 0-2.

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