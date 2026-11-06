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Virginia Beats Davidson 72-57 as Kymora Johnson Scores 25
By Ball Exclusives Staff,8 days ago
Kymora Johnson scored 25 points and the Virginia Cavaliers pulled away in the third quarter to beat the Davidson Wildcats 72-57 on Thursday night at John M. Belk Arena.
The first half stayed close. The teams were tied 14-14 after one quarter, and Virginia took a 37-33 lead into halftime. The game had 8 lead changes and 8 ties, and Davidson's largest lead was 2.
Virginia broke it open after the break, scoring 15 straight points in the third quarter to turn a 37-33 lead into a 52-33 advantage. The Cavaliers outscored Davidson 22-11 in the period, led by as many as 19 and split the fourth quarter 13-13.
Johnson made 9 of 18 shots, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range, and all 4 of her free throws. She added 5 assists and 4 rebounds in 36 minutes. Mary-Anna Asare scored 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting, and Breona Hurd had 13 points, 8 rebounds and 3 steals.
Kyra Bruyndoncx led Davidson with 14 points on 5-of-13 shooting. Lilli Onnela scored 9 points off the bench, and Katie Donovan added 8 points and 3 assists.
Virginia shot 49% (27 of 55) and held edges of 36-24 in points in the paint and 11-2 in fast-break points. Davidson shot 33% (18 of 54) and made 4 of 20 3-pointers, though it went 17 of 22 at the free-throw line to Virginia's 12 of 13.
Virginia improved to 2-0. Davidson fell to 0-2.
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