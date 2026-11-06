Georgetown Beats American 75-65 as Brianna Byars Scores 18

Brianna Byars scored 18 points and grabbed 7 rebounds, and the Georgetown Hoyas beat the American University Eagles 75-65 on Thursday night at McDonough Arena.

Georgetown took control in the first quarter. With the Hoyas ahead 16-11, they scored 15 straight points to go up 11-31. They won the opening quarter 26-11 and the second 20-19, and they led by as many as 21.

American won the last two quarters, 14-12 in the third and 21-17 in the fourth, but did not get close enough. The Eagles led by as many as 3 early. The game had one lead change and one tie.

Molly Driscoll led all scorers with 23 points for American. She shot 8-of-12 from the field and 4-of-6 on 3-pointers. Grace Koepke added 11 points and 8 rebounds on 4-of-5 shooting, and Nina Višnjevac had 10 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists.

Destiny Agubata scored 17 points with 9 rebounds for Georgetown. Khia Miller also had 17 points and made 4 steals. Byars went 9-of-12 at the free-throw line.

American shot 45% from the field to Georgetown's 37%, but the Eagles committed 19 turnovers to the Hoyas' 8. Georgetown went 20-of-25 on free throws, outrebounded American 38-32 and had 28 points in the paint.

Georgetown is 2-0. American is 0-1.

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