Western Michigan Broncos Beat Kalamazoo Hornets 99-52 Behind Mason Bendinger’s 22

Mason Bendinger scored 22 points off the bench, and the Western Michigan Broncos beat the Kalamazoo Hornets 99-52 on Thursday night at University Arena. Bendinger made 9 of 12 shots, hit 2 of 3 from 3-point range and grabbed 8 rebounds in 25 minutes before a crowd of 1,517.

Western Michigan led from start to finish. The game had no lead changes and no ties, and the Broncos took a 45-19 lead into halftime. They outscored Kalamazoo 54-33 after the break.

The Broncos closed the game with 12 straight points, turning an 87-52 lead into the 99-52 final. That 47-point margin was their largest lead of the night.

Jordan Sigmon added 15 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists off the bench for Western Michigan, going 5 of 5 at the free-throw line. Augustinas Kiudulas scored 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting in 13 minutes.

Western Michigan shot 49% from the field, going 35 of 72, and made 17 of 43 3-pointers. The Broncos outrebounded the Hornets 63-30 and held edges of 36-18 in points in the paint and 25-11 in fast-break points. They also had 17 assists to Kalamazoo's 8, though they committed 15 turnovers to the Hornets' 8.

Kalamazoo shot 26%, making 16 of 62 attempts, and went 7 of 26 from 3-point range. Jordan Harrison led the Hornets with 8 points and 4 steals despite a 1-of-14 shooting night, making all 6 of his free throws. Zander Nash and Brayden Lee scored 6 points each off the bench.

Western Michigan improved to 1-1.

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