Charleston Southern Beats Columbia International 86-49 as Ruffolo Scores 31

Anthony Ruffolo scored 31 points, and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers beat the Columbia International Rams 86-49 on Thursday night at Buccaneer Fieldhouse before 765 fans.

Ruffolo posted a double-double with 10 rebounds and added 8 assists. He made 12 of 22 shots, including 2 of 7 from 3-point range, and went 5 of 6 at the free-throw line in 34 minutes.

Columbia International held a lead as large as 2 points in the first half, which featured the game's only lead change and three ties. Charleston Southern led 32-24 at halftime.

The Buccaneers took over after the break. They scored the first 14 points of the second half to go up 46-24 and outscored the Rams 54-25 in the half, building a lead that reached 37.

Lase Olalere made all five of his shots and finished with 14 points and 16 rebounds for another Charleston Southern double-double. DJ Hubbard added 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting.

Charleston Southern outrebounded Columbia International 56-31 and held a 46-16 edge in points in the paint. The Buccaneers shot 44% from the field and made 19 of 29 free throws, while the Rams shot 34% and went 2 of 14 from 3-point range.

Kendrick Jackson led Columbia International with 11 points off the bench. Jeffrey Clark II scored 8, and Johnny Whysong had 6. Charleston Southern improved to 1-1.

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