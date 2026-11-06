Hannah Smith scored 26 points and the Troy Trojans beat the Thomas Night Hawks 104-36 on Thursday night at Trojan Arena.

Troy never trailed. The game had no lead changes and one tie, and the Trojans outscored Thomas in every quarter: 21-8 in the first, 26-16 in the second, 29-7 in the third and 28-5 in the fourth.

The Trojans closed with 18 straight points in the fourth quarter, pulling away from 86-36 to the final 104-36. Their largest lead was 68.

Smith made 9 of 18 shots, including 3 of 11 from 3-point range, and went 5-of-6 at the free-throw line. She added 6 rebounds and 4 steals in 22 minutes. Aniya Hubbard had 13 points and 8 rebounds, and Kimora Hughes scored 13 off the bench on 3-of-4 shooting, hitting both of her 3-point tries and blocking 3 shots.

Troy shot 34-of-80 (43%) and made 27 of 38 free throws. The Trojans outrebounded Thomas 60-33, handed out 23 assists and scored 42 points in the paint and 23 on fast breaks. Thomas shot 13-of-54 (24%) and committed 35 turnovers.

Kyla Raven and Elicia Smith each scored 9 points off the bench for the Night Hawks, with Elicia Smith going 3-of-4 from 3-point range. Ameari Logan had 7 points, 11 rebounds and 3 steals.

Troy improved to 2-0.

The post Troy Beats Thomas 104-36 as Hannah Smith Scores 26 appeared first on Ball Exclusives.